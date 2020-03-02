Whitnell & Co. Purchases 2,250 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Whitnell & Co. raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.3% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.03. 15,899,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

