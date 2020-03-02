Whitnell & Co. Purchases 2,331 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 236.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.69, for a total value of $10,893,658.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,927,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $52,905,963. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $10.65 on Monday, reaching $568.46. The stock had a trading volume of 527,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,777. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $421.98 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.83.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

