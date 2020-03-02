Whitnell & Co. Raises Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $14.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,997,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,136. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $269.60 and a 52-week high of $444.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.06, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

