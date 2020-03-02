Whitnell & Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.9% of Whitnell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Whitnell & Co. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 127,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $927,000.

VNQI traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,502. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

