Whitnell & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Whitnell & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 4.7% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Whitnell & Co. owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 106,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period.

SCHH traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,293. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.51.

