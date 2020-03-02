Whitnell & Co. Sells 1,589 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whitnell & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of Whitnell & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 47,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 568,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded up $8.26 on Monday, hitting $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,498. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

