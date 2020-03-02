Whitnell & Co. Sells 2,232 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Whitnell & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. State Street Corp increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,926 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,899 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,695,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,584. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

