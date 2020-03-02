Whitnell & Co. Sells 2,688 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Whitnell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,674 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 11,243,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,100. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.