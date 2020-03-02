Whitnell & Co. Sells 317 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Whitnell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $11.07 on Monday, reaching $342.16. 2,645,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $322.65 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

