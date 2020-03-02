Whitnell & Co. Sells 7,673 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whitnell & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,208 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 10.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 466,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 10.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,305,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 159,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

ORCL stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 17,324,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,034,993. The company has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.