Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year.

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$51.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.65 million.

