William B. Chiasson Acquires 22,200 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.64. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

