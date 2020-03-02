William Blair Comments on Haymaker Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

OSW opened at $12.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.55 million and a P/E ratio of 27.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

