William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCMD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,660,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

