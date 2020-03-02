William Blair Weighs in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $295,009.26. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,621 shares of company stock worth $1,373,960 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,743,000 after buying an additional 1,181,004 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

