WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,165 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.30% of WillScot worth $92,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 517,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 4,290.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 279,539 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 192,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 157,832 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. WillScot Corp has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.