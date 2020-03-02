WINk Market Capitalization Achieves $18.78 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WINk has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.