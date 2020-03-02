WIZBL Reaches Market Cap of $106,136.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $106,136.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $250.75 or 0.02834165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00133147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.