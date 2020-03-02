WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. WM Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 215.82 ($2.84).

Shares of LON:MRW opened at GBX 175.45 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.70 ($3.06).

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

