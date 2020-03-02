Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Insider Buys A$77,794.00 in Stock

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Jillian Broadbent acquired 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$38.80 ($27.52) per share, with a total value of A$77,794.00 ($55,173.05).

Woolworths Group stock traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$38.63 ($27.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of A$38.28. Woolworths Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a twelve month high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is 50.66%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

