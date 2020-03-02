Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Insider Holly Kramer Acquires 888 Shares

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Holly Kramer acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$38.63 ($27.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,303.44 ($24,328.68).

Shares of ASX:WOW traded down A$0.17 ($0.12) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$38.63 ($27.40). The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.57. Woolworths Group Ltd has a 1 year low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a 1 year high of A$43.96 ($31.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$41.29 and its 200-day moving average is A$38.28.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.45. Woolworths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

