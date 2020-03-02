Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $150,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Workiva by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Workiva by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workiva by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Workiva has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $64.11.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

