WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 900 by Morgan Stanley

WPP (LON:WPP) received a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “restricted” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.34) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 985 ($12.96) to GBX 915 ($12.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.67 ($13.83).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 740.80 ($9.74). 6,623,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 977.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 986.77. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 796.90 ($10.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.