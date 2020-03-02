WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) & Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Critical Contrast

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WPX Energy has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy 11.17% 3.09% 1.63% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WPX Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 1 20 0 2.95 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 80.62%. Given WPX Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPX Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.65 $256.00 million $0.33 27.52 Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.24 $12.62 million N/A N/A

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

