Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $8,784.71 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $87,078.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $8,784.71 or 1.00156604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040637 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00071086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00068305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001371 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 888 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

