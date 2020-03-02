Wyndham Destinations Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

WYND has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $53.13.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,811,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,681,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

