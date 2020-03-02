Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

WYND has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

