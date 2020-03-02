Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from to in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $22,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

