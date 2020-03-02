X-CASH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36,370.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $36,370.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 52,009,920,699 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

