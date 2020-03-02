XEL (XEL) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 33% lower against the dollar. XEL has a market capitalization of $625,122.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

