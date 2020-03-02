Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266,790 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.67% of Xperi worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xperi by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 449.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xperi by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPER traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 92,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,217. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

