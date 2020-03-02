XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,483,000 after acquiring an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 174,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $73.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

