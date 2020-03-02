XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Insider David Brown Acquires 60,000 Shares

XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) insider David Brown acquired 60,000 shares of XRF Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($10,425.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

Get XRF Scientific alerts:

About XRF Scientific

XRF Scientific Limited manufactures and markets precious metal products, specialized chemicals, and instruments for the scientific, analytical, construction material, and mining industries in Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Capital Equipment, Precious Metals, and Consumables segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XRF Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XRF Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.