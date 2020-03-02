XRP (XRP) Market Cap Reaches $10.44 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC on exchanges including Bitlish, Bitsane, Coinsuper and Altcoin Trader. XRP has a total market cap of $10.44 billion and $2.37 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02772742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,072,785 coins and its circulating supply is 43,779,512,655 coins. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, B2BX, Coinhub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Sistemkoin, BtcTurk, Altcoin Trader, Independent Reserve, Bitfinex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, CoinBene, Ripple China, Bitsane, Ovis, DigiFinex, Poloniex, ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, Exrates, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Huobi, BitBay, Coinsuper, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Braziliex, Koinex, Liquid, Kuna, Gate.io, Coinbe, Stellarport, Bitinka, Gatehub, Bitlish, MBAex, Bittrex, WazirX, Tripe Dice Exchange, RippleFox, Bitso, Fatbtc, Bits Blockchain, Covesting, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Indodax, Exmo, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, DragonEX, GOPAX, Cryptohub, BitFlip, Korbit, Bitstamp, Bitbank, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Binance, Zebpay, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, BCEX, BitMarket, LakeBTC, ABCC, CoinEgg, OKEx, FCoin, Kraken, Koineks, Coinone, Coindeal and CEX.IO. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

