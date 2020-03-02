XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,730.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. XYO has a market cap of $2.93 million and $3,730.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, DEx.top and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00497481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.29 or 0.06336601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063530 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011442 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, KuCoin, YoBit, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

