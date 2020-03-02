Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.