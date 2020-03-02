YEE (YEE) One Day Volume Tops $129,430.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, YEE has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $129,430.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, FCoin, DigiFinex and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinTiger, DEx.top, OKEx, ABCC, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

