Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 142,788 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Yeti by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Yeti by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.31. 32,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. Yeti’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. KeyCorp increased their price target on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Yeti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

