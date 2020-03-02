YGGDRASH (YEED) One Day Volume Tops $56,724.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $56,724.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

