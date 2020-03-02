Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Youdao in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.80 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Youdao in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, 86 Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of DAO stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. Youdao has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.28.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Youdao stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 822,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.74% of Youdao as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

