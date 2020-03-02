YPF (YPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

YPF (NYSE:YPF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

YPF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,520. YPF has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

