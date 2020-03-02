Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 456.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686,648 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.87% of Yum China worth $157,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Yum China by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Yum China by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Yum China by 4.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 80,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. 3,539,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,495. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

