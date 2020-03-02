Zacks: Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.10 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Accel Entertainment an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000.

ACEL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 150,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,963. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.