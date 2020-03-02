Zacks: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE:AIH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 178,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,328. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

