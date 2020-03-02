Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.23. 3M reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $9.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.02. 8,018,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

