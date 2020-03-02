Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,055. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.49.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.