Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will report sales of $83.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.00 million and the lowest is $77.50 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $72.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $364.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.20 million to $374.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $439.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $470.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 160,168 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 783,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 452,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 223,874 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 373,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

