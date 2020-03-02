Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the highest is $4.88. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $8.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $21.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $24.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.94 to $31.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.94 and its 200 day moving average is $446.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total transaction of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.69, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,525 shares of company stock worth $69,806,590 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

