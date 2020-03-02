Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. Envista’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

NASDAQ NVST traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,530. Envista has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,940,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,148,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

