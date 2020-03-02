Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce $239.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.27 million and the highest is $242.22 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $210.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $970.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.54 million to $973.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $996.47 million, with estimates ranging from $983.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $465.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 125.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

